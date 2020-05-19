Freedom Road Brand Project
Febin Raj



Freedom Road Brand Project
-
I got a great opportunity to work with Caliber Creative. We partnered to create custom illustrations for their client which they are re-branding - American based Freedom Road. The client is in the cannabis space for recreational and medicinal purpose. So my task was to create 5 different custom illustrations to depict the 5 different “strain categories” in their product line-up, under the categories: Energetic, Relax, Focus, Sleep, Relief. Each illustration needs to be done somewhat monochromatic to be color-coded to make distinguishing between the categories easy at-a-glance.

We use these elements to convey the emotion: Landscape, Eagle, Road/Path/Trail.
Our challenge was to differentiate the categories with respective of color, theme and, landscapes. So we studied the different landscapes from the cannabis legalized states in the United States and shortlisted 5 different spots, based on the landmark - Desert, Mountain, Prairies, Forest, Coastal.  see the full project!

-

Agency: Caliber Creative
Client: Freedom Road
Art Directed by: Bret Sano | The Visionary Principal & Creative Director
Business & Creative Consultant: Anand Peter
Illustration: Febin Raj


Desert landscape - Nevada ​​​​​​​
Energetic - Elevates energy levels and social engagement. 
Pawnee National Grassland - Colorado
Relax - Soothes tension and pain.
Highway in - Alaska 
Focus - Energizes body and mind
Pacific Coast Highway in - Oregon
Sleep - Calms body and mind. Sounder sleep awaits
Forest in - Massachusetts
Relief - All happy. No haze.

Products live on their website
Illustration, how to looks on their website


Thanks for watching!
-​​​​​​​
you can follow me on
  
Freedom Road Brand Project
164
488
17
Published:
Febin Raj

    Owners

    Febin Raj Bangalore, India

    Freedom Road Brand Project

    I got a great opportunity to work with Caliber Creative. We partnered to create custom illustrations for their client which they are re-branding Read More
    164
    488
    17
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.