RANA — FOOD SERVICE

Recipe Book





An extraordinary brief.

Working on an ambitious project able to combine and narrate the evolution of one of the most important Italian brands in the worldwide food business, deeply inspired by tradition and animated by an extraordinary ability to innovate.

A whole range of exclusive recipes designed for high-end cuisine.

The storytelling is all visual, it tells the beauty of delicious ingredients and the extraordinary

care that the company puts into defining the product.

It is both a product catalog but also a sophisticated recipe book to keep in the bookstore.

A work tool but also a beautiful thing to browse and preserve.





There was a fundamental, very inspiring step during our first meeting with the company.

The image proposed to tell the ability to combine innovation with tradition was that of the dish towel: an instrument

that has always remained the same in the kitchen despite technological progress.

A very evocative image that inspired the cover of this book and the whole approach to the project.





5 Different covers made in canvas, binded randomly;

5 Different languages;

4 Bookmarks, one for each section of the book;

1 Sheet of semitrasparent parchment paper to allude to a thin voile of pasta.



