RANA — FOOD SERVICE
Recipe Book
An extraordinary brief.
Working on an ambitious project able to combine and narrate the evolution of one of the most important Italian brands in the worldwide food business, deeply inspired by tradition and animated by an extraordinary ability to innovate.
A whole range of exclusive recipes designed for high-end cuisine.
The storytelling is all visual, it tells the beauty of delicious ingredients and the extraordinary
care that the company puts into defining the product.
It is both a product catalog but also a sophisticated recipe book to keep in the bookstore.
A work tool but also a beautiful thing to browse and preserve.
There was a fundamental, very inspiring step during our first meeting with the company.
The image proposed to tell the ability to combine innovation with tradition was that of the dish towel: an instrument
that has always remained the same in the kitchen despite technological progress.
A very evocative image that inspired the cover of this book and the whole approach to the project.
5 Different covers made in canvas, binded randomly;
5 Different languages;
4 Bookmarks, one for each section of the book;
1 Sheet of semitrasparent parchment paper to allude to a thin voile of pasta.
In the kitchen, there are tools that have never changed,
despite technological development.
The dish towel is one of them.
RANA — FOOD SERVICE
Logo Construction
We worked on the naming and graphic identity of this business unit.
The concept of “experience” has the double meaning of capacity consolidated on one side
and experience in which to immerse oneself on the other.
The design is built on the solid geometries of the institutional brand.
Client: Pastificio RANA S.p.A.
Project Management: Federico Padovani
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design & Illustration: Erica Zipoli
Family Portrait: Fabrizio Ferri
Food Photography: Sif Orellana
Food Stylist: Antonella Pavanello & Livia Sala
Studio Assistants: Cristian Lotti & Giorgia Bonato
Photo Editing: Opero
Print Management: Riccardo Zambelli by Opero
Video Making Of: Shot by Federico Padovani & Edited by Erica Zipoli
Thanks to: Luca Picotti
Special thanks to: Antonella Paternò Rana
