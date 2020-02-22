Tobia Scarpa - Dall’arte della misura silenziosamente





Visual identity designed for Tobia Scarpa’s exhibition “Dall’arte della misura silenziosamente” presented by Paradisoterrestre on the occasion of Arte Fiera.





The show defines itself as an uncritical interpretation of the enigmatic artwork “Melencolia I” by Albrecht Dürer (1514). Since its birth the engraving has obsessed many literati, intellectuals and artists repeatedly. Among these, Tobia Scarpa focuses on two specific geometric elements of Dürer’s work – the polyhedron and the magic square. Researching hidden sides and identifying symmetries the designer created three limited edition artworks for Paradisoterrestre (2 sculptures, Festuca Lapis in marble and Scudo Magico in iron and brass and Geometrie Nascoste, a print in a limited edition of 100).





Without breaking the conceptual continuity with the mathematical field, the exhibition identity silently strengthen its title. Through a meticulous typographical approach each letter’s position – as well as each empty space – is measured without leaving anything to chance and eventually reshaping the appearance of the chosen words.



