Booka™
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: screenshot
Booka
A new way of booking
Booka is a new, digital service that aims to make your life a little bit easier by giving you direct access to the calendars of a wide variety of professions, ranging from carpenters and plumbers to real estate agents and car dealerships. By accessing their calendars, you can see when they are available, book an appointment directly, and skip the hassle of endless phone calls and e-mail conversations.

We developed a brand strategy, name and visual identity for the start-up, aiming to set them apart from other web-based services through humor and a focus on the interaction between the customer and service-provider.
The bespoke logotype underscores the name, which tells you exactly what the service can do for you, and also hints at how fast and easy the experience will be.

By combining a modern serif font with hand-drawn icons and illustrations, Booka takes a departure from the usual tech-oriented visual language usually associated with service-providers in the digital realm and highlights the benefit of the service instead of the technology behind it.

 
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: screenshot and mobile phone
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: mobile phone and screenshot
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: billboard
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon
Illustrations: Danny Jose
Booka™
188
934
13
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    by north™ Bodø, Norway
    Danny Jose Chennai, India

    Booka™

    Booka is a new, digital service that aims to make your life a little bit easier by giving you direct access to the calendars of a wide variety of Read More
    188
    934
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.