Booka is a new, digital service that aims to make your life a little bit easier by giving you direct access to the calendars of a wide variety of professions, ranging from carpenters and plumbers to real estate agents and car dealerships. By accessing their calendars, you can see when they are available, book an appointment directly, and skip the hassle of endless phone calls and e-mail conversations.



We developed a brand strategy, name and visual identity for the start-up, aiming to set them apart from other web-based services through humor and a focus on the interaction between the customer and service-provider.

The bespoke logotype underscores the name, which tells you exactly what the service can do for you, and also hints at how fast and easy the experience will be.



By combining a modern serif font with hand-drawn icons and illustrations, Booka takes a departure from the usual tech-oriented visual language usually associated with service-providers in the digital realm and highlights the benefit of the service instead of the technology behind it.



