The Battle
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: red and maroon
Image may contain: indoor, floor and art
Image may contain: person, man and cartoon
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: person, man and cartoon
Image may contain: person, man and sketch
Image may contain: person, clothing and cartoon
Image may contain: person, man and ball
The Battle is an annual exhibition that channels Australia’s love of sport and uses it to financially support important, meaningful work done by select charities and not-for-profits. The inaugural Battle exhibition consisted of two parts – a photographic exploration of the enigmatic sport of fencing by Tim Jones, alongside an artistic collaboration exploring the art of the fencing mask. All profits raised from sales went towards cancer hospital, Chris O’Brien Lifehouse. The identity leans into the photography whilst balancing this with a subtle typographic nod to the foil/sabre weapon. 

Artists:
Craig & Karl, George Rose, Ilana Bodenstein, Jeremy Lord, Kris, Andrew Small, Mulga, Mimi Leung, Nicole Hutton
The Battle
218
1,055
11
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Jason Little Sydney, Australia
    Pete Conforto Sydney, Australia

    The Battle

    The Battle is an annual exhibition that channels Australia’s love of sport and uses it to financially support important, meaningful work done by Read More
    218
    1,055
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.