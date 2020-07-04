The Battle is an annual exhibition that channels Australia’s love of sport and uses it to financially support important, meaningful work done by select charities and not-for-profits. The inaugural Battle exhibition consisted of two parts – a photographic exploration of the enigmatic sport of fencing by Tim Jones, alongside an artistic collaboration exploring the art of the fencing mask. All profits raised from sales went towards cancer hospital, Chris O’Brien Lifehouse. The identity leans into the photography whilst balancing this with a subtle typographic nod to the foil/sabre weapon.



Artists:

Craig & Karl, George Rose, Ilana Bodenstein, Jeremy Lord, Kris, Andrew Small, Mulga, Mimi Leung, Nicole Hutton

