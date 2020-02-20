M32. Radical – Natural

The biodegradable or recycled containers are still economically inaccessible to small and medium-sized businesses, so we opted for opaque white plastic packaging for two reasons. Opaque packaging maintains the product better, especially if it is a fresh, natural product with a short shelf life. The second reason is recycling, because the white containers are more easily recyclable than the transparent ones. We have unified some of the formats of the labels, so that they can be used in different packages, thus we minimize the ecological impact and the production costs.













