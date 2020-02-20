North Star Film Alliance
BOND Creative Agency

NORTH STAR FILM ALLIANCE
Creating a perfect script for a supporting role

North Star Film Alliance (NSFA) is a joint venture between Estonia, Latvia and Finland with the aim to develop and promote themselves as one filmmaking region, servicing global film and TV productions.

To succeed in a very competitive marketplace, this unique setup required not only an identity that stands out right from the launch, but also a thorough and inspiring guidelines document for applying the identity. Only this way the seven project partners’ activities and materials would support each other, building one coherent entity.


Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and computer
Image may contain: geometry
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: poster and billboard
Image may contain: poster
Image may contain: jacket, person and sleeve
Image may contain: book and print
Image may contain: book and poster
Image may contain: logo
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handbag, luggage and bags and tote bag
Image may contain: poster, book and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
North Star Film Alliance
274
1,770
18
Published:
BOND Creative Agency

    Owners

    BOND Creative Agency Helsinki, Finland

    North Star Film Alliance

    274
    1,770
    18
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.