



NORTH STAR FILM ALLIANCE

Creating a perfect script for a supporting role





North Star Film Alliance (NSFA) is a joint venture between Estonia, Latvia and Finland with the aim to develop and promote themselves as one filmmaking region, servicing global film and TV productions.





To succeed in a very competitive marketplace, this unique setup required not only an identity that stands out right from the launch, but also a thorough and inspiring guidelines document for applying the identity. Only this way the seven project partners’ activities and materials would support each other, building one coherent entity.







