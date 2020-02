A meeting point between AGED vs NEW. A recent personal project called TATU (meaning ‘Three’ in Kiswahili) which features NEW custom designed 3-Stripes apparel by Stylist/Costume designer Kevo Abbra and a collection of AGED Adidas Superstar shoes from a collector in Nairobi.





Stylist + Designer: Kevo Abbra

Stylist assistant: Sylvia Owalla

MUA: Sinitta Akello