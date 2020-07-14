ILFD 2019
Red&Grey .


ILFD 2019

The International Literature Festival Dublin holds a series of diverse events in many unique spaces across the city. Their goal is to enrich lives, provoke new thoughts and broaden experiences through literature.

A visual language for ILFD 2019 was constructed around the concept of challenging literature. We printed, bound and made a series of challenging books of various shapes and sizes. Each book was designed to fit into a specific format, such as tall flags, billboards  and various poster sizes.The resulting photographs and films formed a unique language for the festival. 

The logo was designed referencing the hippocampus, the mythical sea-creature who carried Poseidon’s chariot across the sea and land. Dublin’s own hippocampus can be seen as you cross the Liffey over Grattan bridge. The hooves of the logo are quotes to signify the International literature Festival Dublin.

Designed by Bob Gray, John Waid

Keith McGuinness, Cassie Wright, Liam Hamill, Daire Bourke Boyle – Designers
Ros Kavanagh – Film/Photography



Image may contain: poster, clothing and footwear
Image may contain: person, hand and indoor
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: post-it note
Image may contain: book and handwriting
Image may contain: poster and illustration
Image may contain: handbag and luggage and bags
Image may contain: abstract and minimalist
Image may contain: footwear and clothing
Image may contain: book, person and indoor
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon

More about us:


Website   |   Facebook   |   Instagram   |   LinkedIn   |   Twitter   |   100 Archive   |   Dribbble


Thank you.


ILFD 2019
113
1k
7
Published:
Red&Grey .

    Owners

    Red&Grey . Dublin, Ireland

    Project Made For

    Editorial Design Barcelona, Spain

    ILFD 2019

    ILFD 2019 The International Literature Festival Dublin holds a series of diverse events in many unique spaces across the city. Their goal is to e Read More
    113
    1k
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.