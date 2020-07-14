







ILFD 2019





The International Literature Festival Dublin holds a series of diverse events in many unique spaces across the city. Their goal is to enrich lives, provoke new thoughts and broaden experiences through literature.





A visual language for ILFD 2019 was constructed around the concept of challenging literature. We printed, bound and made a series of challenging books of various shapes and sizes. Each book was designed to fit into a specific format, such as tall flags, billboards and various poster sizes.The resulting photographs and films formed a unique language for the festival.





The logo was designed referencing the hippocampus, the mythical sea-creature who carried Poseidon’s chariot across the sea and land. Dublin’s own hippocampus can be seen as you cross the Liffey over Grattan bridge. The hooves of the logo are quotes to signify the International literature Festival Dublin.





Designed by Bob Gray, John Waid





Keith McGuinness, Cassie Wright, Liam Hamill, Daire Bourke Boyle – Designers

Ros Kavanagh – Film/Photography







