Days of Recollection
Pol Solà
Days of Recollection

Some images I created from November to February 2020. 
"Visual Massage"
"Colors of Noise"
"Yogi Stones"
"Little Pieces of Everything"
"Sleep On It"
For more info and orders email me pol(at)devicers.com.

