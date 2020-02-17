Source of our aluminium
Kevin Krautgartner
Source of our aluminium
 The face of Bauxite mining (Part 2)

Bauxite ore is the world's primary source of aluminum.
It is a characteristic reddish ore that naturally has a particularly high concentration of aluminum oxides and hydroxides. For this reason, bauxite is particularly suitable for aluminum production - also against the background of the increasing aluminum demand worldwide, because bauxite enables efficient production of the metal. In addition to the very high energy consumption and the escaping heat in the processing of bauxite for the production of aluminum, large areas of the landscape are used in the mining of bauxite, which must be recultivated.

The mining areas, which are usually several hectares in size, are controversial, but if you look at them from an aerial perspective,
especially it’s tailing ponds look like huge abstract oil paintings.
Image may contain: cave and building
Image may contain: painting, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: outdoor and rock
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor and painting
Image may contain: painting
Image may contain: cave
Image may contain: wooden
Image may contain: nature, painting and cave
Image may contain: nature
Image may contain: cave
Image may contain: ground, nature and outdoor
Image may contain: cave
Image may contain: outdoor, cave and nature
Image may contain: outdoor and animal
Image may contain: water

Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken from helicopters by using medium format cameras.

WEBSITE  |  INSTAGRAM  |  FACEBOOK
Source of our aluminium
111
690
11
Published:
Kevin Krautgartner

    Owners

    Kevin Krautgartner Wuppertal, Germany

    Source of our aluminium

    Bauxite ore is the world's primary source of aluminum. It is a characteristic reddish ore that naturally has a particularly high concentration of Read More
    111
    690
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.