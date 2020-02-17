Source of our aluminium
The face of Bauxite mining (Part 2)
Bauxite ore is the world's primary source of aluminum.
It is a characteristic reddish ore that naturally has a particularly high concentration of aluminum oxides and hydroxides. For this reason, bauxite is particularly suitable for aluminum production - also against the background of the increasing aluminum demand worldwide, because bauxite enables efficient production of the metal. In addition to the very high energy consumption and the escaping heat in the processing of bauxite for the production of aluminum, large areas of the landscape are used in the mining of bauxite, which must be recultivated.
The mining areas, which are usually several hectares in size, are controversial, but if you look at them from an aerial perspective,
especially it’s tailing ponds look like huge abstract oil paintings.
