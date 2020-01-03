We are Food monster

从前，我们消费食物是为了生存。但当我们一旦过度消费食物，食物对于我们，不再是因为饥饿而是填补欲望和释放。而这个时候，食物其实在反向的消费我们，它把我们变成了一个无法自我控制的吞噬食物的怪兽。

We consume food for survival. But when we consume food excessively, we treat food as the object of filling desire instead of hunger, and then it is food that is consuming us. Food turns us into uncontrollable monsters that devour food.





2020年初的新型冠状病毒肆虐的覆盖几乎大半个中国，（2019-nCoV）这是一个极容易传染的病毒，有报道说可能是蝙蝠引起，源头发生在一个卖野味的菜市场。我想这也许是：因为人食用错误的食物反过来却被食物吞噬。

食用蝙蝠不只在中国，在非洲等很多地方似乎变成一个传统，而后果则是引来了无解的埃博拉病毒。





而这个事件也让我思考，某些“吃哪补哪”的养身观念，和无节制的尝试食用野生动物，以及把食物当成释放情绪的对象都让我们变成食物怪人。我们处在一个消费主义的社会，我们被快餐，方便食物，精加工食物，微波食物...充斥，我们好奇而尝试野味，我们情绪化所以暴饮暴食，因为食物唾手可得，我们不需要珍惜食物，而反过来，这些工业化下的食物却把我们变成了吞噬食物的怪兽。

And this incident also made me think about some of the "you are what you eat" concept of self-cultivation, and the uncontrolled attempts to eat wild taste, and the use of food as an object to release emotions have made us food monsters. We are in a consumerist society, we are flooded with fast food, convenience food, refined food, microwave food ... we are curious and try wild animals, we are emotional and overeating. Because food is readily available, we do not need to cherish food, and in turn, these industrialized foods have turned us into monsters that devour food. ​​​​​​​









