Lincoln with Matthew Jones

Cool colours and strong shapes in the high desert - a striking project for Lincoln by Matthew Jones.
Photographer: Matthew Jones
Agency Hudson Rouge
Photographer's Agent: The Hounds Group
Creative Director: Luke Partridge
Producer: Sara Gold & Ashley Bergeron Ford
Retouching: Recom Farmhouse NYC
Agency Hudson Rouge
Photographer's Agent: The Hounds Group
Creative Director: Luke Partridge
Producer: Sara Gold & Ashley Bergeron Ford
Retouching: Recom Farmhouse NYC
Recom Farmhouse is on Instagram, Facebook, Vimeo and Twitter!
More work at recomfarmhouse.com and our blog madlove.net.
More work at recomfarmhouse.com and our blog madlove.net.
Fresh work showcased every month in our newsletter - see examples and sign up here.
No spam, just the best new images. Unsubscribe at any time