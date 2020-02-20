Lincoln with Matthew Jones
Multiple Owners
Cool colours and strong shapes in the high desert - a striking project for Lincoln by Matthew Jones.
Image may contain: ground, aircraft and floor
Image may contain: floor, vehicle and land vehicle
Image may contain: car and woman
Image may contain: road
Image may contain: outdoor, car and sky
Image may contain: car, person and seat
Photographer: Matthew Jones
Agency Hudson Rouge
Photographer's Agent: The Hounds⁠ Group
Creative Director: Luke Partridge⁠
Producer: Sara Gold & Ashley Bergeron Ford⁠
Retouching: Recom Farmhouse NYC
More work at recomfarmhouse.com and our blog madlove.net.

