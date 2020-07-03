ArkDes — BOXEN









BOXEN,

Visual Identity, 2018—





ArkDes is Sweden's National Centre for Architecture and Design.





BOXEN, ArkDes’ new platform for fast-changing, experimental exhibitions, provides space for alternative voices to inspire discussions about architecture, design, and their relationship to society. In 2018 ArkDes invited us to create the graphic identity for their new platform.





The identity is based on the architectural elements of the building itself. Its experimental toolbox allows each exhibition to have its own expression while still relating to what has been shown in the space before. Since the opening in the spring of 2018 Boxen has hosted seven exhibitions where the identity has been in use.











