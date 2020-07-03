ArkDes — BOXEN
Multiple Owners


BOXEN,
Visual Identity, 2018—

ArkDes is Sweden's National Centre for Architecture and Design.

BOXEN, ArkDes’ new platform for fast-changing, experimental exhibitions, provides space for alternative voices to inspire discussions about architecture, design, and their relationship to society. In 2018 ArkDes invited us to create the graphic identity for their new platform. 

The identity is based on the architectural elements of the building itself. Its experimental toolbox allows each exhibition to have its own expression while still relating to what has been shown in the space before. Since the opening in the spring of 2018 Boxen has hosted seven exhibitions where the identity has been in use.

www.arkdes.se



Thanks for looking! For more of our work, please visit studioreko.com.
store, instagramfacebook


ArkDes — BOXEN
92
325
6
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Studio Reko Stockholm, Sweden
    Ludwig Mattsson Stockholm, Sweden
    Frans Wiklund Stockholm, Sweden

    Project Made For

    Creative Sweden Stockholm, Sweden

    ArkDes — BOXEN

    ArkDes is Sweden's National Centre for Architecture and Design. BOXEN, ArkDes’ new platform for fast-changing, experimental exhibitions, provide Read More
    92
    325
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.