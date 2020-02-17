Pink Sindroms
Reisinger Studio
Reisinger Studio teamed up with Sindroms Magazine to craft special visualizations for Pink Sindroms & Omakase Pink Box.

Omakase is the Japanese concept of trusting the chef to select your meal. With a literal translation of ‘I leave it up to you’, ordering Omakase is a trust exercise - putting yourself in the hands of an expert and trusting you will be served his best.
Beautiful process
Art Direction and 3D Design by Andrés Reisinger x Reisinger Studio

