Visual Identity Dutch Design Awards (DDA)
CREATING A CONFIDENT VISUAL LANGUAGE FOR THE NETHERLANDS 
MOST PRESTIGIOUS DESIGN COMPETITION. 




Dutch Design Awards is committed to recognise and celebrate design excellence in the Netherlands. However, the organisation goes much further than simply awarding the best design: Dutch Design Awards reflects on the current state of design and its contribution to addressing the urgent questions of today, from societal challenges to technological innovation. The prize, the most prestigious in the Netherlands, brings the winners to the attention of the industry, facilitating connections and the creation of a professional network. Challenged to create a new visual identity for the awards, we decided to highlight its content-driven dimension, positioning Dutch Design Awards as a serious and notable institution rising above whimsical trends.



Because of the frequent changes in its design throughout the years, Dutch Design Awards was lacking a solid and recognisable identity able to define the brand beyond its logo. We answered the creative brief by introducing monumental geometric shapes informed by the angles of the original logo. These shapes create dynamic visual elements that are both flexible and elegant in their simplicity and can be applied on a broad range of assets, from wayfinding signs to digital applications. By using bright orange as the main color, the Dutch identity is playfully and unmistakably introduced in the mix. All in all, the rebranding aims at elevating the perception of the awards to match with its institutional, competent and prestigious character.








During Dutch Design Week 2019 (Eindhoven, the Netherlands) DDA initiated a 
exhibition where all of the years nominees and winners exhibited their work.
George&Harrison was responsible for editorial and graphic design.
Spatial Design by the talented duo Daphna Laurens










    Creative Fields

