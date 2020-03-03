Institut Ramon Llull – Rebranding & Visual code Project

The Institut Ramon Llull hires Toormix to develop a new recognizable code for all its expressions and communication channels. It is necessary to unify the graphic criteria and communication tone for all the cultural promotion pieces that the institution develops within all areas of its activity.
The difficulty when it came to developing the project was to create
a visual framework that would be strongly identifiable with the institution and at the same time allow each activity to be expressed based on their characteristics and communicative resources. To this end, the brand
was refined with a typographic update, seeking a new font that was consistent with the original image yet containing more friendly forms.
a visual framework that would be strongly identifiable with the institution and at the same time allow each activity to be expressed based on their characteristics and communicative resources. To this end, the brand
was refined with a typographic update, seeking a new font that was consistent with the original image yet containing more friendly forms.
We were asked to develop a graphic and visual code for communication that would allow for the encompassing of activities as diverse as Catalan courses, literary presentations, poetry recitals, performing arts activities, concerts, presence in fairs, among others.
The idea was to create a flexible container that would allow each
of these activities to develop its own character while maintaining a unity
of style that would make the Llull much more recognizable than
it had been until that point.
of these activities to develop its own character while maintaining a unity
of style that would make the Llull much more recognizable than
it had been until that point.