Institut Ramon Llull – Rebranding & Visual code Project

















We were asked to develop a graphic and visual code for communication that would allow for the encompassing of activities as diverse as Catalan courses, literary presentations, poetry recitals, performing arts activities, concerts, presence in fairs, among others.





The idea was to create a flexible container that would allow each

of these activities to develop its own character while maintaining a unity

of style that would make the Llull much more recognizable than

it had been until that point.​​​​​​​















