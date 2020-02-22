Náutica Ereso – Rebranding Project

















Ereso Náutica is a company for the sale, rental and maintenance of recreational

boats in Ibiza. Established in 1925 in the island´s capital, Ereso is the first nautical services company on the island with almost 100 years of history. Its professionalism, equipment and breadth of services make it a leading family business in the sector throughout the peninsula.





With regards to the development of the logo, this too is rooted in the historical images

of the founding period of the company and of the original labeling of a boat of its founder at the beginning of the 20th century.











