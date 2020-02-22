Náutica Ereso – Rebranding Project
Toormix Design Agency
Image may contain: screenshot, outdoor and reef
Image may contain: poster and font




Ereso Náutica is a company for the sale, rental and maintenance of recreational
boats in Ibiza. Established in 1925 in the island´s capital, Ereso is the first nautical services company on the island with almost 100 years of history. Its professionalism, equipment and breadth of services make it a leading family business in the sector throughout the peninsula.

With regards to the development of the logo, this too is rooted in the historical images
of the founding period of the company and of the original labeling of a boat of its founder at the beginning of the 20th century.





Image may contain: typography




The design of the new identity of Ereso takes the nautical flags
and its iconography as reference, and appropriates its language
in order to identify it with the sector.




Image may contain: book and letter
Image may contain: envelope, stationary and businesscard
Image may contain: envelope
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: pattern
Image may contain: window, sign and building








Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
















Image may contain: umbrella, accessory and outdoor



More info at: www.toormix.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​


    Tools

    Creative Fields

