CCAR – Refugees Commission Campaign
With the objective of obtaining new partners for this entity,
the project requires the creation of an awareness-raising campaign
to gain greater knowledge of the entity Comissió Català d’Ajuda al Refugiat (CCAR), while helping understand the current situation regarding the arrival of refugees in Catalonia.











Most people are familiar with the fact that the arrival of refugees
is via maritime means or other means of communication. What is
not popularly known is the way these people begin once they arrive
in the country of destination, their integration into the new society and their reintegration into the workplace.































The campaign is built upon a fundamental axis that defines the main objective of the entity: support in the reconstruction of the lives of refugees. With this idea, the claim “loading new lives” is created, which is precisely what these people from all over the world need, people without any type of roots, support or help in integrating
within the destination country in an effective manner.


























