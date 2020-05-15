A frozen oasis in the middle of the hot, Greek island summer.









Rolling Island ice cream shops offer imaginative, fresh ice cream creations in rolls. The youthful and care-free personality of the shop and the product itself, is reflected in the identity created. A band of animal-travellers work as the shop’s ambassadors. Minimalistic illustrations of these characters adorn all of the brand’s printed material, from take-away ice cream and coffee cups, to the take-away waffle holder.

Crocodiles, flamingos, penguins and polar bears are presented as relaxed and self-satisfied, in popping colours, full-on summer mood and dress, and work perfectly as ambassadors of the shop’s motto: “There is no such thing as too much ice cream”.







