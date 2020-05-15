Rolling island ice cream
A frozen oasis in the middle of the hot, Greek island summer.


Rolling Island ice cream shops offer imaginative, fresh ice cream creations in rolls. The youthful and care-free personality of the shop and the product itself, is reflected in the identity created. A band of animal-travellers work as the shop’s ambassadors. Minimalistic illustrations of these characters adorn all of the brand’s printed material, from take-away ice cream and coffee cups, to the take-away waffle holder.
Crocodiles, flamingos, penguins and polar bears are presented as relaxed and self-satisfied, in popping colours, full-on summer mood and dress, and work perfectly as ambassadors of the shop’s motto: “There is no such thing as too much ice cream”.


We embraced the shops’ motto: “There is no such thing as too much ice cream”. Well…we couldn’t agree more!
The first Rolling Island ice cream shop, of the chain, opened in the Greek island of Lefkada. The branding elements were incorporated in the shop’s interior, with the main logo and its variations interacting with the surrounding negative space, appearing on walls as well as items of clothing worn by the staff.
branding & packaging: Phantom
art direction: Phantom
studio photographer: Stefanos Tsakiris
in situ photographer: Fotoeikona
