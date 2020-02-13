The Virus. 6 paintings.
Guenter Zimmermann
The Virus. 6 Digital paintings.
Image may contain: person
Agreement by the authorities was required. The origin of the virus remains a puzzle to the scientists. They grounded their theory on detailed observations.
Image may contain: clothing, person and snow
The politicians met to discuss new laws.
(Not necessarily, but often, masses are led by self-chosen - or at least collectively recognized - leaders, sometimes seducing them into actions that they would probably not commit outside the masses, as individuals)
Image may contain: person, clothing and cave
After discussing the details, the partners signed the agreement. The contract has positive implications for the economy.
Image may contain: wall, cartoon and indoor
The channel broadcast the president's speech. There was a lot of resistance when the new guidelines were introduced.
Image may contain: dog, person and animal
The relocation of residents from the affected area went smoothly. Bronco, the policedog, has earned a total of 4 certificates.
Image may contain: clothing, person and standing
An additional layer of security was provided by an optional anti-virus quarantine feature. The treatment is adapted to each individual case.
The Virus. 6 paintings.
63
575
5
Published:
Guenter Zimmermann

    Owners

    Guenter Zimmermann Berlin, Germany

    The Virus. 6 paintings.

    63
    575
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.