Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards
Graphic identity for Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards. These awards have been created to promote and recognize initiatives aimed at combating food waste.
Taking into account that 1/3 of the food produced is thrown away, we created a direct and literal communication to emphasize the seriousness of the problem clearly and directly, without second meanings.
Studio Photography by Javi Suárez
Photography by Enric Badrinas
