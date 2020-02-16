Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards
Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards

Graphic identity for Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards. These awards have been created to promote and recognize initiatives aimed at combating food waste.

Taking into account that 1/3 of the food produced is thrown away, we created a direct and literal communication to emphasize the seriousness of the problem clearly and directly, without second meanings. 

Studio Photography by Javi Suárez
Photography by Enric Badrinas
