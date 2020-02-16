Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards





Graphic identity for Mercabarna's Paco Muñoz awards. These awards have been created to promote and recognize initiatives aimed at combating food waste.



Taking into account that 1/3 of the food produced is thrown away, we created a direct and literal communication to emphasize the seriousness of the problem clearly and directly, without second meanings.



Studio Photography by Javi Suárez