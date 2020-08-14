user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Unge Viken Teater
Multiple Owners
Behance.net





​​​​​​​Unge Viken Teater brand identity
Unge Viken Teater has a mission to provide children and young people with performing arts experiences that concern them and opens up the world to them. The ambition is to cultivate our own and the audience's imagination – both the ability to create imaginations, and the ability to imagine. 
The theatre experiences aim to show our world in constantly new perspectives, and to inspire curiosity and imagination. These have also been the fundamentals for the creation of this identity, a visual language that inspire perspective, movement and sparks the imagination of our audience.























































Unge Viken Teater
61
289
2
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tank Design Oslo, Norway
    user's avatar
    Jarle Wathne Johansen Oslo, Norway
    user's avatar
    Bendik Hattvang Larsen Norway

    Unge Viken Teater

    Unge Viken Teater has a mission to provide children and young people with performing arts experiences that concern them and opens up the world to Read More
    61
    289
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.