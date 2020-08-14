







​​​​​​​ Unge Viken Teater brand identity

Unge Viken Teater has a mission to provide children and young people with performing arts experiences that concern them and opens up the world to them. The ambition is to cultivate our own and the audience's imagination – both the ability to create imaginations, and the ability to imagine.

The theatre experiences aim to show our world in constantly new perspectives, and to inspire curiosity and imagination. These have also been the fundamentals for the creation of this identity, a visual language that inspire perspective, movement and sparks the imagination of our audience.



















