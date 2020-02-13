STAHLWERK 2019
The heart of steel production still beats in Germany, where millions of tons of steel are produced annually.
The steel industry in Europe is an important employer but is under great international pressure. Germany is the largest steel producer in the EU with a market share of 25 percent. The industry is under pressure because cheap steel from the Far East is flooding the world market.
Captured out of a little aircraft in November 2019, over the ThyssenKrupp Stahlwerk in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia - one of the biggest steelworks in Europe. With permission of thyssenKrupp Steel.
All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2019
© Bernhard Lang 2019
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
Follow on: instagram