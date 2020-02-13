STAHLWERK
Bernhard Lang
STAHLWERK 2019

The heart of steel production still beats in Germany, where millions of tons of steel are produced annually.
The steel industry in Europe is an important employer but is under great international pressure. Germany is the largest steel producer in the EU with a market share of 25 percent. The industry is under pressure because cheap steel from the Far East is flooding the world market.
Captured out of a little aircraft in November 2019, over the ThyssenKrupp Stahlwerk in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia - one of the biggest steelworks in Europe. With permission of thyssenKrupp Steel.


Image may contain: outdoor and building


Image may contain: abstract and brown


Image may contain: building




Image may contain: map


Image may contain: building and bridge


Image may contain: railroad and train


Image may contain: desert, canyon and screenshot








Image may contain: screenshot


Image may contain: indoor


Image may contain: screenshot and indoor






Image may contain: building and outdoor


Image may contain: factory, indoor and building

All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2019
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
