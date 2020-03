CinaArt Print Details

High-Quality Prints in Collaboration With CinaArt.com – a very exciting ingredient of this release is the collaboration with the legendary Graphic Designer Michael Cina , who is a dear friend and one of Munko's favorite designers on earth. Cina has started an amazing print store at CinaArt.com , where the Mathographics will be sold as incredibly high-quality prints using the finest ink and paper, with Munko being a guest artist on the platform. • Archival pigment print on premium ultra smooth 100% cotton rag paper.• Each print is 300dpi and can be shipped framed or unframed.• All prints include a ½" to 1” white border on all sides.