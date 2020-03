GMUNK x ADM Exhibition

THE ISO SCULPTURE

ISO was intended to hold space, create mood and provide an immersive experience from all angles of incidence. Munko and CallMeClark wanted to create a piece of Geometry that was inspired by the Bizmuth crystal while obeying the Isometric rulebook – and also had a presence of its own by resembling a geometric mask – a pensive mathematical portrait that could emote on its own. This sculpture was then hoisted by a pedestal, an Isomorphic tripod, providing a pathway for the travel of animated light to scan the form on multiple planes. Lastly, a triangular mirror was placed underneath the tripod base and was also mapped by the projectors – which gave the form an analog prismatic and caustic reaction that bounced organic shapes of light throughout the space.Philip Reyneri mapped ISO with 6 projectors, and a copious amount of haze was added to visualize each beam of light as it cascaded through the space on onto the form. The animated light told a story of its own, containing chapters of emergence, rebirth and perpetual illumination, highlighting each facet with color and tracing graphic forms, revealing different tracks and states of existence.