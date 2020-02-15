Launched in 2019, Hobbes is a new creative company built for the challenges faced by clients in todays ever-evolving digital landscape. By placing themselves at the intersection of design and emerging technologies they combine animation with code to create solutions, in effect becoming the bridge between these disciplines.





This bridge metaphor became the basis for their 'H' logo and the starting point for their visual identity. We created a dynamic set of team avatars based on the bridge anatomy as well as print and digital collateral with a stark black / white silhouette palette as the logical choice in which to seat their varied output.