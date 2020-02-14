MACollection Exhibition













In the winter and spring of 2020, the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) has proudly chosen to put the spotlight on its collection and the diversity of works it contains. The exhibition presents major pieces that have never been shown to the public since they were acquired. Since the exhibition takes place during renovations of the museum, we chose to use bold messages, expressive bright colours and shapes that suggest opening (windows, sliding doors, circles) as key campaign messages that would invite people in.









Artist Video: Ron Moppett, John Heward, François Morelli, Joanne Tod, Carol Wainio.







