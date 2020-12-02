Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Kuo-Cheng LIAO
– Mamba Forever –
August 23, 1978 - January 26, 2020

"He was special to all of us in different ways...
He was like a superhero that was actually human."
Gregg Popovich on KOBE BRYANT


    Personal Project / Tribute Illustrations to Kobe Bryant
