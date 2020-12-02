Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Procreate
IPad Pro
Apple Pencil
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Kuo-Cheng LIAO
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/12/2020
– Mamba Forever –
August 23, 1978 - January 26, 2020
"He was special to all of us in different ways...
He was like a superhero that was actually human."
Gregg Popovich on KOBE BRYANT
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tribute to Kobe Bryant
80
383
6
Published:
February 10th 2020
Kuo-Cheng LIAO
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Kuo-Cheng LIAO
Taipei, Taiwan Region
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Personal Project / Tribute Illustrations to Kobe Bryant
80
383
6
Published:
February 10th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Creative Cloud
View Gallery
Download Now
Procreate
IPad Pro
Apple Pencil
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
kobe
Kobe Bryant
black mamba
mamba
MAMBA MENTALITY
Gigi
Nike
jersey
basketball
NBA
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.