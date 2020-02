CCM All Out | lg2

The road to the next level never ends





For more than 120 years, CCM has been making gear for the best hockey players in the world. But hockey is changing. Gone are the days of people saying they “went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.” Today’s elite young players are faster, stronger and more skilled than ever before. And no matter how successful, they never stop working to get even better.





ALL OUT is CCM’s new global brand platform, built on their own never-ending commitment to go all out, all the time, on and off the ice. It is proof that CCM lives by the same code as the players. A belief that the road to the next level never ends.





The design platform was built to be bold, distinctive and flexible enough to be applied across all touchpoints for brand, retail, product, experiential and content applications. The three dominant brand colours are supported by complementary sub-brand identities. The campaign launched with multiple video formats and a web experience that showed the two equally committed sides of the ALL OUT story: the players and the people behind CCM.