FICTU
The Client
Festival Internacional de Cine de Tulum ( Tulum International Film Festival ) is a government initiative born as a project to promote film, the arts and ecotourism in the Tulum, Quintana Roo region in Mexico.
The Objective
Honor the community of Tulum representing local arts and culture through the project's identity gaining attention from national and international tourism.
The Solution
We developed the festival's identity as a response to the evolution of the Riviera Maya Film Festival (RMFF), a festival started in 2012 with the objective of transmitting new content and adding artistic and cultural value to the film industry. In 2019 the Tulum edition of the festival was launched taking the name of FICTU ( Festival Internacional de Cine Tulum ) in response to its new location.
Through a change in the use of colors and visual elements the brand awakens curiosity inviting people to acknowledge more about the film community, culture and ecology of the new landscapes where this event unfolds.
El Cliente
El Festival Internacional de Cine Tulum (FICTU) es una iniciativa por parte del gobierno municipal de Tulum, Quintana Roo, que nace como un proyecto para promover el cine, las artes y el ecoturismo de la región.
El objetivo
Honrar a la comunidad de Tulum representando el arte y cultura local en la identidad del proyecto logrando la atracción del turismo nacional y extranjero.
La Solución
Desarrollamos la identidad del festival como respuesta a la evolución del proyecto de Rivera Maya Film Festival (RMFF), un festival que inició en el 2012 con el objetivo de transmitir nuevos contenidos aportando valor artístico y cultural en la industria del cine. En el 2019 se lanzó la edición en Tulum en donde tomó el nombre de FICTU ( Festival Internacional de Cine Tulum ) debido a su nueva locación.
A través de un cambio en el uso de colores y elementos visuales, la marca despierta la curiosidad, invitando a conocer más de la comunidad del cine, la cultura y ecología de los nuevos paisajes en donde se desenvuelve este evento.