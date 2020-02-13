FICTU

The Client



Festival Internacional de Cine de Tulum ( Tulum International Film Festival ) is a government initiative born as a project to promote film, the arts and ecotourism in the Tulum, Quintana Roo region in Mexico.









The Objective



Honor the community of Tulum representing local arts and culture through the project's identity gaining attention from national and international tourism.









The Solution



We developed the festival's identity as a response to the evolution of the Riviera Maya Film Festival (RMFF), a festival started in 2012 with the objective of transmitting new content and adding artistic and cultural value to the film industry. In 2019 the Tulum edition of the festival was launched taking the name of FICTU ( Festival Internacional de Cine Tulum ) in response to its new location.



