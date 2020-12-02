maude is a modern intimacy company. Built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity, the brand's mission is to change the outdated sexual wellness industry and make intimacy better for all people.
As the full-time Art Director in 2019, my work blended design and art direction through branding, digital and print design, and photography.
Role Art Director / Designer
Client maude
Founder / CEO Eva Goicochea
Lifestyle Photography Oumayma Ben Tanfous
Product Photography Sharon Radisch
Web Development Austin Armstrong
