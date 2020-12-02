maude
Maude Paquette-Boulva
maude is a modern intimacy company. Built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity, the brand's mission is to change the outdated sexual wellness industry and make intimacy better for all people.

As the full-time Art Director in 2019, my work blended design and art direction through branding, digital and print design, and photography.

Role  Art Director / Designer
Client  maude
Founder / CEO  Eva Goicochea
Lifestyle Photography  Oumayma Ben Tanfous
Product Photography  Sharon Radisch
Web Development  Austin Armstrong

maude
112
634
5
Published:
Maude Paquette-Boulva

    Owners

    Maude Paquette-Boulva New York, NY, USA

    maude

    maude is a modern intimacy company. Built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity, the brand's mission is to change the outdated sexual wellness i Read More
    112
    634
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.