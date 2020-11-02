DESIGN FOR EVENTS 2020

DESIGN FOR EVENTS
CLIENT: UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER
BRIEF: EVENT IDENTITY
INFO: Typographic identity created for a series of networking events held in Manchester, uniting academia and business.
CLIENT: INFIELD FESTIVAL
PROJECT: FESTIVAL IDENTITY
INFO: Typographic/illustrated identity created for a US festival, with a focus on horse racing, in addition to bands & beer.
LOGO EVOLUTION
The client provided Made Up with their existing logo, which was adapted and used as the basis for the 3D 2020 identity design.
CLIENT: VELD FESTIVAL
PROJECT: FESTIVAL IDENTITY
INFO: Typographic identity created for a US EDM festival.
CLIENT: AFRICA EXPRESS FESTIVAL
PROJECT: FESTIVAL POSTER DESIGN
INFO: Typographic poster created for a festival held in East London, UK.