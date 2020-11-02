DESIGN FOR EVENTS 2020
Made Up
DESIGN FOR EVENTS​​​​​​​
CLIENT: UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER
BRIEF: EVENT IDENTITY
INFO: Typographic identity created for a series of networking events held in Manchester, uniting academia and business. 
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR AN EVENT IN MANCHESTER UK
CONNECTED IDENTITY
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR AN EVENT IN MANCHESTER UK
CONNECTED IDENTITY - COLOUR 1
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR AN EVENT IN MANCHESTER UK
CONNECTED IDENTITY - COLOUR 2
CLIENT: INFIELD FESTIVAL
PROJECT: FESTIVAL IDENTITY
INFO: Typographic/illustrated identity created for a US festival, with a focus on horse racing, in addition to bands & beer.
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
INFIELD FEST: SKETCH IDEAS
LOGO EVOLUTION
The client provided Made Up with their existing logo, which was adapted and used as the basis for the 3D 2020 identity design.
Image may contain: typography, cartoon and sketch
INFIELD FEST: IDENTITY DESIGN
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
INFIELD FEST: INITIAL COLOUR SUGGESTION
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
INFIELD FEST: ILLUSTRATED LOGTYPE
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
INFIELD FEST: SINGLE COLOUR LOGOTYPE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
INFIELD FEST: 3 COLOUR LOGOTYPE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA
CLIENT: VELD FESTIVAL
PROJECT: FESTIVAL IDENTITY
INFO: Typographic identity created for a US EDM festival.
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
VELD FESTIVAL: SKETCH IDEAS
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
VELD FESTIVAL: VECTOR LINEWORK
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
VELD FESTIVAL: VECTOR LINEWORK
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
VELD FESTIVAL: MONOTONE LOGOTYPE
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
VELD FESTIVAL: COLOUR LOGOTYPE
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
VELD FESTIVAL: COLOUR LOGOTYPE
CLIENT: AFRICA EXPRESS FESTIVAL
PROJECT: FESTIVAL POSTER DESIGN
INFO: Typographic poster created for a festival held in East London, UK.
TYPOGRAPHIC POSTER FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
AFRICA EXPRESS: CONCEPT SKETCHES
TYPOGRAPHIC POSTER FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
AFRICA EXPRESS: COLOUR ART
TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED STATES
AFRICA EXPRESS: COLOUR ART
Thanks for looking!

Cheers

Charles
DESIGN FOR EVENTS 2020
262
1,273
16
Published:
Made Up

    Owners

    Made Up London, United Kingdom

    DESIGN FOR EVENTS 2020

    A SERIES OF PROJECTS SHOWCASING MADE UP TYPOGRAPHIC IDENTITY DESIGN FOR VARIOUS FESTIVALS AND EVENTS
    262
    1,273
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.