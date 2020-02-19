V I S U A L A S M R
An exploration of tactile textures in nature by Onesal
What does ASMR stand for?
Japanese Art studio Onesal has launched a self initiated series of four short films proposing a novel visual approach to explain it.
Visual ASMR, or Visual Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. ASMR is the subjective experience of euphoria characterized by a combination of positive feelings and a distinct static-like tingling sensation on the skin.
Natural sculpture formations set in seemingly impossible earth-like landscapes covered by living elements of surreal colors, each film travel through each almost at a micro level, witnessing its evolution. All takes place in four other-worldly landscapes we set up to examine up close the interaction, movements and evolution of the elements with their surroundings.
Each of the shorts are inspired by elements in nature, architecture and timelapse photography.
The body of work delves into textural, tactile elements morphing and interacting with each other in surreal environments.
The work set off to blur the boundaries between nature and design, simplicity and complexity, in an abstract uncompromised way.
Sound Design
Since the concept of this short film is Visual ASMR, big emphasis was put on the sound effects of the elements when they grow, evolve, collide among each other and their surroundings. Crisp, defined sounds effects that further accentuate the movement of the elements on the screen. All the elements of the film are felt as if they were real, inviting viewers to reach out and touch them.
A I R
Something special, a gentle touch. Flowing through hair while whispering.
While it doesn't have a shape, it shapes everything. Dressed up in balloons, it becomes present. The ballet at the coral stage begins.
E A R T H
Chunks of dirt morphing under atmospheric pressure, carefully accumulating the energy for spring. Grass growing on the dirt, decorating the world abandoned by winter. A green sphere full of life can't wait to jump in.
Rolling around softly then marching to the edge. Some more are following, even falling off from it. Earth goes back to sleep, waiting for another spring.
F U N G I
Not a plant nor an animal. Fungi is a form that contains both. Feeding from the dead, like a spark of hope they renew everything.
Floating in the air looking for its space among rocks and dirt as their canvas, they paint the most beautiful in this world. That is fungi. That is life.
R O C K
In the beginning there is nothing but rocks. Dull, bland, and dry.
Until that very moment, a tiny click is heard and from the hard shell a shining crystal grows.
A subtle change makes a huge difference in such an immutable space.
Design Process
Styleframes from the Process
Onesal
Creative Direction: Onesal
Art Direction: Damian Sendin, Fede Kanno
Design: Damian Sendin, Fede Kanno, Alex Levinton, Nahuel Salcedo
Animation: Nahuel Salcedo, Damian Sendin, Alex Levinton, Lilen Herrera, Koji Obara
Simulation Artists: David Kvien, Alex Levinton, Nahuel Salcedo
Producers: Ailin Brunner, Lucia Gutkin, Feng Li
Sound
Echoic Audio