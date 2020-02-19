What does ASMR stand for?





Japanese Art studio Onesal has launched a self initiated series of four short films proposing a novel visual approach to explain it.

Visual ASMR, or Visual Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. ASMR is the subjective experience of euphoria characterized by a combination of positive feelings and a distinct static-like tingling sensation on the skin.





Natural sculpture formations set in seemingly impossible earth-like landscapes covered by living elements of surreal colors, each film travel through each almost at a micro level, witnessing its evolution. All takes place in four other-worldly landscapes we set up to examine up close the interaction, movements and evolution of the elements with their surroundings.





Each of the shorts are inspired by elements in nature, architecture and timelapse photography.

The body of work delves into textural, tactile elements morphing and interacting with each other in surreal environments.

The work set off to blur the boundaries between nature and design, simplicity and complexity, in an abstract uncompromised way.



