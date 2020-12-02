Kintsugi 2020
A series of digital artworks honoring the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with gold.

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the pieces with gold. Gives broken objects a new life and teaches that a break can be lived as a unique event that can be seen as a precious experience.
Inspired by this unique concept as well as the upcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo 2020, I created a series of digital mosaic artworks.
(This is a self initiated project honoring culture, heritage and values. Not commissioned or related in any kind with the official Tokyo 2020 organization).
The Mosaics:
The Olympic Rings created as Kintsugi art.
The world breaks everyone, then some become strong at the broken places.
— Ernest Hemingway
Mosaic illustration of a gymnast performing a difficult exercize. Created simulating Kintsugi art.
Poetry moves heaven and earth.
— Japanese proverb
Digital, 16200 x 20000 pixels
Mosaic illustration showing a soccer player ready to kick a ball. Created simulating Kintsugi art.
“If you do not enter the tiger’s cave, you will not catch its cub.
— Japanese proverb
Digital, 16200 x 20000 pixels
Fall down seven times, stand up eight
— Japanese proverb
Digital, 16200 x 20000 pixels
Mosaic composition of the word Tokyo in Japanese.
Tokyo was an origami city folded over and over until something was made of virtually nothing.
— Christopher Barzak,
Digital, 20000 x 16200 pixels
Mosaic composition of the number 2020.
The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.
— Pierre de Coubertin
Digital, 20000 x 16200 pixels
The Details:
Detail of the mosaic
Detail of the mosaic
Detail of the mosaic
Detail of the mosaic
Detail of the mosaic
Detail of the mosaic
Την μεν ζωγραφίαν ποίησιν σιωπώσαν προσαγορεύει, την δε ποίησιν ζωγραφίαν λαλούσαν.
— Σιμωνίδης ο Κείος (Πλούταρχος)
Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks.
— Simonidis Keios (Plutarch)
