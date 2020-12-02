Kintsugi 2020
A series of digital artworks honoring the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with gold.
Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the pieces with gold. Gives broken objects a new life and teaches that a break can be lived as a unique event that can be seen as a precious experience.
Inspired by this unique concept as well as the upcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo 2020, I created a series of digital mosaic artworks.
(This is a self initiated project honoring culture, heritage and values. Not commissioned or related in any kind with the official Tokyo 2020 organization).
The Mosaics:
The Details:
Την μεν ζωγραφίαν ποίησιν σιωπώσαν προσαγορεύει, την δε ποίησιν ζωγραφίαν λαλούσαν.
— Σιμωνίδης ο Κείος (Πλούταρχος)
Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks.
— Simonidis Keios (Plutarch)
— Σιμωνίδης ο Κείος (Πλούταρχος)
Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks.
— Simonidis Keios (Plutarch)