Tbsp. Restaurant

In the fall of 2019, W Hotels opened a restaurant in Montreal’s Old Port, the latest in a series of playful eateries around the world. Sid Lee christened it Tbsp. in honour of the tablespoon, a universal symbol of culinary precision and mastery, generosity and gourmandise. The name, short and memorable, lends flexibility to the restaurant’s locally sourced and seasonal menu, while the reflectivity of a tablespoon is represented in the interior design and visual identity.​​​​​​​



