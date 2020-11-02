Pop-Up Magazine
Rafael Araújo
Pop-Up Magazine is a live magazine,
created for a stage, a screen and a live audience.















The project was a journey to explore the Escape issues (theme for 2019) in abstract ways,
it takes on different meanings and interpretations, from playful to serious. 
This ride suggests to escape all the time, but simultaneously, opening doors to discover something new,
out of our comfort zone and learning from that. 







Escape from a pattern





Escape from a puzzle




Escape from your identity




Escape from an environment




Escape from everything





Color Guidance





Effector done with DUIK.





Bumper 1





Bumper 2




Pop-Up Magazine Art Direction Annie Jen
Music Magik*Magik Orchestra
Composer Minna Choi
Design, Animation and Direction Rafael de Araujo

Created by Pop-Up Magazine







Thank you


Pop-Up Magazine
