Pop-Up Magazine is a live magazine,
created for a stage, a screen and a live audience.
The project was a journey to explore the Escape issues (theme for 2019) in abstract ways,
it takes on different meanings and interpretations, from playful to serious.
This ride suggests to escape all the time, but simultaneously, opening doors to discover something new,
out of our comfort zone and learning from that.
Escape from a pattern
Escape from a puzzle
Escape from your identity
Escape from an environment
Escape from everything
Color Guidance
Effector done with DUIK.
Bumper 1
Bumper 2
Pop-Up Magazine Art Direction Annie Jen
Music Magik*Magik Orchestra
Composer Minna Choi
Design, Animation and Direction Rafael de Araujo
Created by Pop-Up Magazine
Thank you
