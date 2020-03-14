Messy Shelves
Ty Dale™


Messy Shelves
This is a series of illustrations about my messy shelfs.
I really like having a tidy shelf but messy shelves are the most interesting.
With love 💕 



Messy Shelves
292
1,525
20
Published:
Ty Dale™

    Owners

    Ty Dale™ Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    Messy Shelves

    This is a messy set of illustrated shelving units.
    292
    1,525
    20
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.