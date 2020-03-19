Compound Coffee Company
Darling Visual Communications
Image may contain: book, letter and print

Compound:  A new substance made when two or more substances chemically combine. The Logotype is directly inspired by chemistry flow charts. It immediately associates the business name with the visual identity and does not leave much room for brand confusion.

With just a glance, the presentation seems almost scientific, which resonates with the company’s vision to be Singapore's leading coffee roastery in specialty coffee research and experimentation. The design which features a “link” also highlights the founder’s belief that good coffee is a combined effort from many aspects - from the farmers to the roasters and finally, the barista. 

Image may contain: book and screenshot
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book
Compound Coffee Company
112
707
4
Published:
Darling Visual Communications

    Owners

    Darling Visual Communications Singapore, Singapore

    Compound Coffee Company

    Compound: A new substance made when two or more substances chemically combine. The Logotype is directly inspired by chemistry flow charts. It imm Read More
    112
    707
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.