Market Kurly
Multiple Owners
CFC has renewed BI for the ‘Market Kurly’, a distribution company that has been in business for five years.
The renewal direction was simple. “Communicate more confidently with what ‘Kurly’ does well.”
We kept the visual assets that emerged in the ‘Market Kurly’ - purple and scripted logotypes - and improved them to a fresher, more sophisticated form. The newly defined ‘Kurly Purple' is a color with improved saturation and brightness. The new logotype is simpler and more powerful than the existing one, improving readability.
We applied a cropped form of BI to the shipping box and truck so that the logotype could be used as the brand's graphic motif. In addition, the new shipping box has different colors for room temperature, refrigeration and freezing to convey temperature information intuitively.
By injecting new moods while maintaining a unique design identity, consumers naturally perceive the brand image. 
Image may contain: typography and handwriting
Image may contain: typography and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting and drawing
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: handwriting and post-it note
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: screenshot and mobile phone
Image may contain: sign
Image may contain: handwriting and indoor
Image may contain: building
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting and box
Image may contain: box, carton and cardboard
Image may contain: box
*Photo by Market Kurly
Image may contain: food, fruit and root vegetable
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: person and mobile phone
Image may contain: envelope
Image may contain: road, land vehicle and vehicle
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: ground and land vehicle
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor, ceiling and waste container
Image may contain: post-it note and handwriting
Image may contain: box
Image may contain: road, building and outdoor
Market Kurly Brand Identity Design Renewal
2019
Client: Kurly Corporation

Project Team
-
Market Kurly Brand Contents Team
Project Management (Eunsae Park, Minkyung Oh, Jeongwon Kim)
-
CFC
Brand Identity & Application Design Dev.

Art Direction & Design: Charry Jeon
Design: Minsun Lee, Jiyoung Kim, Yoonji Nam, Nara Yoon
Photography: Kiwoong Hong 


www.contentformcontext.com
    Creative Fields

