Suspended in time and submitted for your approval. After waking up and piecing the previous evening together, this quartet of lifelong friends enjoys a fun filled winter day at the beach. Unaware the world around them has changed. Unaware their appearances will no longer be considered normal. For who’s perception of beauty is in the eye of the beholder or is it in the eye of society in a place we call, The Twilight Zone. ~ Based on the “Eye of the beholder” - season 2 episode 6. Released 11.11.1960 ~ Thank you to Oscar winner, Kevin Haney for the SFX Make up.