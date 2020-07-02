Wow-Kun / Shop Japan Brand Mascot
Multiple Owners
Wow-Kun
Brand Mascot for Shop Japan
As a brand operates on multiple channels and a variety of different medias, communicating its message to wide demographics in a consistent and compelling manner becomes a big challenge. That was certainly the case with Shop Japan.

Creating a brand mascot, although it is a big undertaking, is often a perfect solution. A mascot is like a logo which symbolizes the brand. The only difference is that it speaks, moves, and has expression. A brand mascot becomes a storyteller. It personifies the brand and creates interpersonal relationships between consumers and the brand.

Based on the Shop Japan brand vision, mission, and values, we have created a strategy and invited character designers to participate in an international competition. Through an intense evaluation process, a character and story created by a renowned character designer, Mr. Hiroshi Yoshii, was selected and was named Wow-Kun.

We defined each character's personality and created a story. Then we created opening animations, sculptures, mascot costumes, calendars, and web contents, such as a cartoon series. 


​​​​​​​CHARACTER DESIGNER
Hiroshi Yoshii

CREATIVE & ART DIRECTOR
Daisuke Endo

PRODUCER
Junko Sugimoto

ILLUSTRATORS
Tsumugi Uyama
Reuben Lara

ANIMATION
Roger
    Daisuke Endo New York, NY, USA
    Hiroshi Yoshii Tokyo, Japan

    Roger TV USA
    Micha Riss New York, NY, USA
    Hiroshi Yoshii Tokyo, Japan

    Brand mascot designed for an infomercial channel in Japan.
