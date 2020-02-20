Netgen – Brand Identity
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: moon




Providing next gen solutions today

Netgen is a Danish IT consultancy that delivers end-to-end IT services by bringing their clients together with the country’s brightest IT talents. They do so by offering a unique hybrid model, which combines the options of a classic consultancy and a permanent employment model. The company is part of Moment – one of Denmark’s leading HR services company.

Netgen wanted to establish a strong position in a market with increasing competition. The ambition is to become the leading company that combines different types of talent in order to provide next gen solutions. To help them achieve this goal, IDna Group was asked to define Netgen’s Brand Identity. We developed a Brand Name, Visual Identity, Tone of Voice and Brand Website that put the brand story at the center of all points of contact.




Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: person and poster

Designed by
Netgen – Brand Identity
138
840
5
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    IDna Group Copenhagen, Denmark
    Rasmus Jappe Kristiansen Copenhagen, Denmark
    Phong Phan Copenhagen, Denmark
    Robert Daniel Nagy Copenhagen, Denmark

    Netgen – Brand Identity

    Netgen is a Danish IT consultancy that delivers end-to-end IT services by bringing their clients together with the country’s brightest IT talents Read More
    138
    840
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.