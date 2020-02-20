Netgen – Brand Identity

Providing next gen solutions today
Netgen is a Danish IT consultancy that delivers end-to-end IT services by bringing their clients together with the country’s brightest IT talents. They do so by offering a unique hybrid model, which combines the options of a classic consultancy and a permanent employment model. The company is part of Moment – one of Denmark’s leading HR services company.
Netgen wanted to establish a strong position in a market with increasing competition. The ambition is to become the leading company that combines different types of talent in order to provide next gen solutions. To help them achieve this goal, IDna Group was asked to define Netgen’s Brand Identity. We developed a Brand Name, Visual Identity, Tone of Voice and Brand Website that put the brand story at the center of all points of contact.
