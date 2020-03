The Alps

Prestel Verlag





These remarkable vintage map artworks, both hand drawn and painted, capture the beauty of the Alps more effectively than any camera or computer.





The undoubted master of panoramic map painting is H. C. Berann, and many examples of his works are shown in this book. Detailing scenes of the Alpine range from Slovenia to France, each of these images was created by hand from aerial photography, mostly shot by the artists on helicopter rides through the mountains.