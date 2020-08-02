BEAUTIFIED CHINA III - The Architectural Revolution

Living in Beijing, Shanghai, and now Hong Kong, I have experienced architecture as an omnipresent factor in my life. My decision at the time to combine working as an architect with learning photography proved very helpful to understanding my new, ever-changing living context.





While living and working across China, I was able to appreciate first-hand what a strong influence architecture can have. Not only on how a city looks, functions or develops, but also on how that city represents itself to the outside world. This is where the iconic architecture represented in this book falls into place.





Beautified China is a selection of the most striking modern buildings that have been erected in the country over the past two decades. From arched skyscrapers, infinity loops, and stacked chopsticks to moving tubular curtains, this book offers a glimpse of China’s endless supply of breathtaking architecture. From the well-known cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong) to the lesser-known cities deep inside China’s mainland (Harbin, Changsha, Wuhan …), this book is guaranteed to offer you a new view of the Middle Kingdom (The literal translation of Zhongguo, the Mandarin name for China).



