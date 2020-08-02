BEAUTIFIED CHINA III - The Architectural Revolution
Living in Beijing, Shanghai, and now Hong Kong, I have experienced architecture as an omnipresent factor in my life. My decision at the time to combine working as an architect with learning photography proved very helpful to understanding my new, ever-changing living context.
While living and working across China, I was able to appreciate first-hand what a strong influence architecture can have. Not only on how a city looks, functions or develops, but also on how that city represents itself to the outside world. This is where the iconic architecture represented in this book falls into place.
Beautified China is a selection of the most striking modern buildings that have been erected in the country over the past two decades. From arched skyscrapers, infinity loops, and stacked chopsticks to moving tubular curtains, this book offers a glimpse of China’s endless supply of breathtaking architecture. From the well-known cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong) to the lesser-known cities deep inside China’s mainland (Harbin, Changsha, Wuhan …), this book is guaranteed to offer you a new view of the Middle Kingdom (The literal translation of Zhongguo, the Mandarin name for China).
As I approach the end of his first decade in China, I look back on my early days in the country with the same enthusiasm as I do today. As the country keeps developing rapidly, architecture is and will always be at the forefront of it all. As an architect and architectural photographer, there is no place I would rather be than China.
Da Wang Jing
Architect: Andrew Bromberg at Aedas
Place: Beijing
Function: mixed-Use
Architect:
Place: Ningbo
Function: exhibition
Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center
Architect:MAD Architects
Place: Nanjing
Function: mixed-use
Chongqing Guotai Arts Center
Architect: China Architectural Design & Research Group
Place: Chongqing
Function: arts center
Shanghai Oriental Sports Center
Architect: gmp Architekten
Place: Shanghai
Function: sports facility
Fosun Foundation
Architect: Heatherwick Studio
Place: Shanghai
Function: gallery
Gubei SOHO
Architect: KPF
Place: Shanghai
Function: office
Shenzhen Energy HQ
Architect:BIG
Place: Shenzhen
Function: office
SBF Tower
Architect: Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein
Place: Shenzhen
Function: Office
Tencent Seafront Towers
Architect:
NBBJ
Place: Shenzhen Function: office
OCT Pavilion
Architect: Studio Zhu Pei
Place: Shenzhen
Function: retail
Wanda Movie Theme Park Architect:Stufish Entertainment Architects
Place: Wuhan Function: amusement park
KRIS PROVOOST
Kris Provoost is a Belgian photographer based in Hong Kong. He has been active in Asia the past decade capturing buildings and cities, to better understand the built environment.
After graduating with a Master in Architecture, he relocated to Beijing where he started his architecture career contributing to buildings spread around Asia. He worked for highly respected design firms including Zaha Hadid Architects, Buro Ole Scheeren and gmp.
As a photographer he has worked with some of the most well-known established architects and engineers.
Photos have been published in Architectural Digest, Vogue, CNN Style, The Guardian, Wallpaper, AD Italia, Aesthetica Magazine, South China Morning Post, Dezeen, ArchDaily, Designboom, FastCompany, Wired.