Mohawk Maker Quarterly 16: Community





Collectively, community is a story – one we write together. Despite our differences, our voices have a gravitational pull – they converge, change form, and evolve. In this issue of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly, we explore these ideas with stories in three volumes: Place, Voice, Time. We reached out to the Mohawk community to assemble a diverse collection of voices from across the spectrum of art, design, and architecture – the overall goal being to connect with the communities around you – or better yet, make your own.



