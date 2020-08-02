Mohawk Maker Quarterly 16: Community
Collectively, community is a story – one we write together. Despite our differences, our voices have a gravitational pull – they converge, change form, and evolve. In this issue of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly, we explore these ideas with stories in three volumes: Place, Voice, Time. We reached out to the Mohawk community to assemble a diverse collection of voices from across the spectrum of art, design, and architecture – the overall goal being to connect with the communities around you – or better yet, make your own.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski
Design: Olivia Ward, Carl-Hampus Vallin, Sarah Jean Recht, David Weber, Patchara Charoensiri
Case Study Photography: Scott Snyder
    Tools

    Creative Fields

