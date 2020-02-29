Hidden City II
Navid Baraty
Hidden City II

Over the years I’ve photographed various reflections of NYC seen in the windows of skyscrapers. I couldn't believe my eyes the first time I saw how much of a cityscape can be seen reflected along the edges of skyscrapers from on high. It was as if I'd discovered some sort of hidden dimension that had been there all along, waiting to be noticed.

This is a continuation of my ongoing Hidden City series of capturing these hidden realities from high above cities below. 

