Riccardo Dalisi — The Perfect Imperfection Catalogue









Catalog to accompany the exhibition Riccardo Dalisi — Imperfeição Perfeita (The Perfect Imperfection) integrated with the Porto Design Biennale 2019 under the theme Territorio Italia.





The book was designed in close collaboration with my friend and fellow designer João Santos (Studio Bruto) and reflects on Dalisi’s work and the social role between artistic practice and design. The book also gathers a wide variety of Dalisi's artworks such as objects, sculptures, drawings and installations, as well as his cultural and social relationships in the Italian territory of Naples.







