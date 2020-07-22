



VALENCIA WORLD DESIGN CAPITAL 2022



Identity system:





V + W + D + C in a geometric way, on a square modular grid.



"Montreal (Canada) 9 September 2019 –The World Design Organization (WDO)® today announced that Valencia (Spain) has been named World Design Capital®(WDC) 2022 as a result of its longstanding design legacy, which has become a leading example of a city’s effective and strategic use of design on the development of public policy and its impact on industry. Valencia is the eighth city to hold this biennial designation".





Photography: Josep Gil, Marcos Soria

Animation: Ester Dus









