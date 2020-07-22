user's avatar
VALENCIA WORLD DESIGN CAPITAL 2022
Ibán Ramón
VALENCIA WORLD DESIGN CAPITAL 2022

 Identity system: 

V + W + D + C in a geometric way, on a square modular grid.

"Montreal (Canada) 9 September 2019 –The World Design Organization (WDO)® today announced that Valencia (Spain) has been named World Design Capital®(WDC) 2022 as a result of its longstanding design legacy, which has become a leading example of a city’s effective and strategic use of design on the development of public policy and its impact on industry. Valencia is the eighth city to hold this biennial designation".

Photography: Josep Gil, Marcos Soria
Animation: Ester Dus


Thanks for viewing!
visit me at facebook or instagram
:)


