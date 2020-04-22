Various Illustrations 5

Artwork for Häagen-Dazs's store in Dubai.



In Ancient Egypt, when the rich began to grow beards, the rest followed. Beards were found on men in the statues, paintings, depictions of old rulers, and even on the mummy masks recovered from the ancient civilization. Even when beards went out of fashion it existed in the form of masks. After all beards were godly, and even the Pharaoh and Cleopatra would strap on a beard mask to be revered as one. So put this beard bib on.Because having your favourite ice cream without worrying about your beard is just as divine.