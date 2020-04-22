Various Illustrations 5
Tayfun Pekdemir
Artwork for Chore Boy’s new album “Mistaken For Granted” 


Bff
Park
Artwork for Häagen-Dazs's store in Dubai. 

In Ancient Egypt, when the rich began to grow beards, the rest followed. Beards were found on men in the statues, paintings, depictions of old rulers, and even on the mummy masks recovered from the ancient civilization. Even when beards went out of fashion it existed in the form of masks. After all beards were godly, and even the Pharaoh and Cleopatra would strap on a beard mask to be revered as one. So put this beard bib on.Because having your favourite ice cream without worrying about your beard is just as divine.
Modest
Get ready to leave loud noise and ordinary concert styles. Galactic Gathering Festival is not a ritual and it doesn't intend to be so.
Gourmet
Annabelle
It will never let you go . Artwork for The Grudge movie
